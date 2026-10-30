Tiger Shroff firing: How 12th suspect was arrested from Sonipat
What's the story
The Mumbai Police have apprehended a 12th suspect in the shooting incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car. The latest arrest was made in Haryana's Sonipat district on Thursday. The arrested individual, identified as Amar, was taken into custody from Rohna village in Sonipat. With this development, investigators are now delving into financial transactions and relationships among the accused individuals involved in this case.
Investigation details
Financial transactions under investigation
Amar is reportedly a friend and neighbor of Kunal, an earlier suspect in the case.
The police investigation has revealed that Kunal allegedly transferred ₹40,000 to Amar's bank account. Subsequently, Amar transferred ₹12,000 to another accused named Radha's bank account on Kunal's instructions, reported IANS.
Suspect details
Family claims he has been falsely implicated
Amar, who has studied till Class 10, works at a supplements shop. His parents reportedly earn their livelihood through daily-wage labor.
After his arrest, the Mumbai Police presented Amar before a court and are planning to take him to Mumbai on transit remand for further investigation.
Meanwhile, his family has claimed that he is innocent and alleged that he has been falsely implicated in the case.
Key focus
Nine suspects from Sonipat
With nine of the 12 arrested suspects hailing from Sonipat, the district has become a crucial focal point for the Mumbai Police investigation.
The police are currently examining monetary dealings and personal connections among these accused individuals to piece together the timeline of events and identify each suspect's role in this incident.
Reportedly, the accused were divided into three groups and separately involved in reconnaissance, weapon procurement, and transportation of firearms to Mumbai. The planning began in March.
Digital challenges
Police seek custody of accused
The accused reportedly used encrypted messaging apps Signal and Zangi to communicate.
Police officials are finding it difficult to decode these conversations, as tracing chats conducted over the last eight months is vital in unraveling the alleged conspiracy.
The police have sought 10 days of custody for the previously nabbed 11 accused in this case, which has been granted by a special MCOCA court until November 6.