How the Tiger Shroff attack was planned over 8 months
What's the story
The Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that the recent attack on actor Tiger Shroff was a result of a conspiracy involving 11 people, divided into three groups with distinct roles. The main conspirator, Anil Pandit, who is still at large, reportedly planned and funded the entire operation. Each group had a specific task such as reconnaissance, weapon procurement, and transportation of firearms to Mumbai.
Investigation timeline
First group responsible for reconnaissance and firing
The conspiracy is believed to have started in March 2026, about eight months before the shooting.
The accused were given separate tasks. The first group was responsible for reconnaissance and carrying out the firing, per Times Now. It allegedly included Phool Singh, Rehan Siddiqui, Hrithik Kumar, and Ankit Khatak.
Weapon procurement
Second group in charge of weapon procurement
The second group was allegedly in charge of arranging and purchasing weapons. This group reportedly included Pranjal, Kunal, Sumit, and Jatin.
Investigators are now working to trace the origin of the weapons and identify everyone involved in their procurement.
The third group was responsible for transporting the weapons to Mumbai. It allegedly included Sameer, Kunal, Kunal's girlfriend Radha, and her friend Babita.
Funding details
Main conspirator financed entire operation
A senior Crime Branch officer has told investigators that Pandit allegedly backed the entire operation, from planning to arranging resources and executing the firing.
The Crime Branch is examining the bank accounts of the arrested accused to trace the flow of money and establish how funds were transferred and distributed among the group.
They are also looking into whether other people helped facilitate these transactions.
Digital evidence
Digital evidence crucial to investigation
Digital evidence recovered from the accused persons' mobile phones has emerged as an important part of the investigation.
Police have reportedly found WhatsApp conversations, voice notes, and videos exchanged between the accused.
Investigators have found that Kunal and Pranjal were allegedly in regular contact with Pandit.
The Crime Branch is analyzing these communications to establish the roles of each accused and determine whether the chats contain instructions related to weapons, movements, and execution of the attack.
Legal proceedings
All accused sent to police custody till November 6
In a related development, a Mumbai special court has remanded all 11 accused in the Shroff firing case to police custody till November 6.
This decision was taken after the Mumbai Police Crime Branch invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against them.
The case pertains to the shooting incident outside Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18.