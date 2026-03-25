Netflix is rebooting '13 Going on 30'; cast locked

Netflix is all set to give a fresh spin to the beloved 2004 fantasy rom-com 13 Going on 30 , with Emily Bader and Logan Lerman in lead roles. The original film starred Jennifer Garner as a grown-up version of Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who magically wakes up as her 30-year-old self. Garner is also an executive producer for the reboot.

Cast details 'People We Meet on Vacation' duo to reunite for reboot Bader, who starred in the Netflix rom-com People We Meet on Vacation, will reunite with director Brett Haley for this project. According to Deadline, the two were keen to work together again after their success with People We Meet on Vacation and found the 13 Going on 30 reboot to be the perfect opportunity. Lerman was reportedly their first choice for Bader's romantic interest.

Film information Here's everything else we know about the reboot While specific plot details for the reboot are still under wraps, Haley will be directing from a script by Hannah Marks, with revisions by Flora Greeson. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce the film for RK Films. Meanwhile, Revolution Studios's Scott Hemming and Alyssa Altman of RK Films will serve as executive producers along with Donna Roth and Susan Arnold.

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Director's statement This is what Haley had to say about reboot Haley said, "13 Going on 30 is one of those rare, perfect films. Funny, emotional, deeply human, with unforgettable performances from Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo﻿, and Judy Greer." He added, "Jennifer Garner being on board as an executive producer, after playing such a big part of what made the original special, is especially meaningful."

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