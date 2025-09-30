Next Article
'13th' on MT Sir's life arrives tomorrow; watch trailer
Entertainment
SonyLIV is bringing a new drama series, '13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught in Classrooms,' premiering October 1, 2025.
Inspired by real-life educator Mohit Tyagi (MT Sir), the show follows his journey with Ritesh—a former student who leaves his corporate job to help MT Sir launch an educational startup.
Series dives into exam prep's emotional and mental toll
'13th' dives into the high-pressure world of Indian exam prep, especially that "drop year" after Class 12 when students chase big exams like IIT-JEE.
It explores mentorship, resilience, and how tough this phase can be emotionally.
Gagan Dev Riar stars as MT Sir and Paresh Pahuja plays Ritesh.
How to watch the series
The series streams on SonyLIV from release day and will also be accessible via OTTplay Premium.