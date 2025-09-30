Next Article
'Doora Theera Yaana' on Sun NXT: How to watch
Entertainment
If you're into heartfelt romances, check out Doora Theera Yaana—now streaming on Sun NXT.
Directed by Mansore, the film stars Vijay Krishna and Priyanka Kumar as Akash and Bhoomi, a couple navigating their long-term relationship during a road trip before getting engaged.
OTT platform, language, and more
You can stream Doora Theera Yaana in Kannada on Sun NXT.
'Doora Theera Yaana' on IMDb
The film has been praised for its honest take on relationships and strong performances.
It holds a 6/10 rating on IMDb.