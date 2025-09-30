'Doora Theera Yaana' on Sun NXT: How to watch Entertainment Sep 30, 2025

If you're into heartfelt romances, check out Doora Theera Yaana—now streaming on Sun NXT.

Directed by Mansore, the film stars Vijay Krishna and Priyanka Kumar as Akash and Bhoomi, a couple navigating their long-term relationship during a road trip before getting engaged.