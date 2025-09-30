Next Article
Teaser of Vishnu Vishal's 'Aaryan' is out; film lands on Diwali
Entertainment
The teaser for Aaryan, starring Vishnu Vishal as a cop chasing a mysterious serial killer, is out now.
Directed by Praveen K, the film lands in theaters on October 31 across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The twist? The killer publicly announces the victim's name within an hour of the murder—what Vishnu's character calls "one hour of fame"—making the chase even more intense.
More about the film
Aaryan marks Vishnu Vishal's return to psychological thrillers after his standout role in Ratsasan (2018).
The movie is produced by his own studio and reunites him with composer Ghibran from Ratsasan.
Cinematography comes from Harish Kannan, while Manu Anand (who worked with Vishnu on FIR) handles the screenplay.