Teaser of Vishnu Vishal's 'Aaryan' is out; film lands on Diwali Entertainment Sep 30, 2025

The teaser for Aaryan, starring Vishnu Vishal as a cop chasing a mysterious serial killer, is out now.

Directed by Praveen K, the film lands in theaters on October 31 across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The twist? The killer publicly announces the victim's name within an hour of the murder—what Vishnu's character calls "one hour of fame"—making the chase even more intense.