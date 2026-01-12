16-year-old Owen Cooper just made Golden Globes history
Owen Cooper, a 16-year-old from Warrington, has won Best Supporting Actor on Television at the Golden Globes for his very first role in Netflix's "Adolescence."
He played Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old caught up in a murder case.
Critics are loving him—The Evening Standard even called it "his is a performance that may be the best debut ever seen by a child actor."
Back-to-back wins: Emmy and now Golden Globe
This isn't Owen's first big win—he recently became the youngest male actor to snag an Emmy for the same role.
"Adolescence" itself is getting loads of attention too: shot in single takes, it picked up 13 Emmy nominations and won for both directing and best limited series.
From drama school to global spotlight
Owen was discovered at his northern England drama school when producers were searching for fresh talent.
Now, with two major awards under his belt, he's setting new standards—and proving that young actors can absolutely steal the show.