16-year-old Owen Cooper just made Golden Globes history Entertainment Jan 12, 2026

Owen Cooper, a 16-year-old from Warrington, has won Best Supporting Actor on Television at the Golden Globes for his very first role in Netflix's "Adolescence."

He played Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old caught up in a murder case.

Critics are loving him—The Evening Standard even called it "his is a performance that may be the best debut ever seen by a child actor."