'1942: A Love Story' nearly lost iconic song, Akhtar says
Entertainment
Legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar just shared how his iconic song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga almost didn't happen.
For the 1994 film 1942: A Love Story, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and composer RD Burman weren't sure the film even needed a song, but finally challenged Akhtar to write something truly special.
Lyrics clicked with Chopra and Burman
Akhtar admitted he nearly forgot about the assignment until a last-minute reminder sparked inspiration while he was driving.
He quickly wrote the lyrics using creative similes, which instantly clicked with Chopra and Burman.
Looking back, Akhtar feels this song helped bring poetic, meaningful music back to Bollywood at a time when things were getting pretty shallow, and it gave Burman's career a much-needed boost too.