2026 Grammy Awards: Here's who will perform at the ceremony
The 68th Grammy Awards are happening tonight at Crypto.com Arena in LA, with Trevor Noah hosting.
You can catch the show live from 5:00pm PT on CBS and Paramount+.
The Recording Academy has lined up some big names to perform, making it a night music fans won't want to miss.
These artists will take the stage
Expect performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, ROSE, Tyler the Creator, Bruno Mars, and Clipse with Pharrell Williams. There's also a Best New Artist medley featuring Addison Rae and other rising stars.
Earlier in the afternoon at the Peacock Theater, artists like Israel Houghton and Zara Larsson will take the stage.
Special tributes are also on the cards
A special Ozzy Osbourne tribute brings Post Malone together with Andrew Watt and others.
Lauryn Hill will honor D'Angelo and Roberta Flack in the annual "In Memoriam"—reminding us how much music connects generations.