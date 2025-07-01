5 things you didn't know about 'Full House's making

Full House is a beloved sitcom that aired from the late 1980s to the mid-1990s, capturing the hearts of viewers with its family-friendly humor and memorable characters. While many fans are familiar with the show's plotlines and catchphrases, there are several intriguing behind-the-scenes facts that add depth to its legacy. Here, we explore five lesser-known insights about Full House that made this show so special.

Title change The original title was different Before it was Full House, the show was originally titled House of Comics. The initial idea revolved more around stand-up comedians living with each other. But as the story developed to focus on a widowed father raising his three daughters with the assistance of his brother-in-law and best friend, producers opted for a title change to better capture the family-oriented essence.

Filming spot A unique filming location Unlike many sitcoms shot in Los Angeles studios, Full House had its exterior shots taken in San Francisco. The iconic opening sequence featuring the Tanner family's Victorian home was filmed at Alamo Square Park. This location choice contributed significantly to the show's charm and helped establish its setting as an integral part of its identity.

Real bonding The cast chemistry was genuine The chemistry among the cast was not just for show; it went beyond the screen. Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier had formed a strong bond during the filming. Their friendship reflected on the screen and gave rise to the authentic performances, which struck the right chords with the audience. The genuine bond among the actors was instrumental in bringing believable family dynamics on screen.

Dual casting Olsen twins shared one role Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen famously shared the role of Michelle Tanner throughout most of Full House. Producers opted for twins owing to child labor laws restricting working hours for young actors. By switching out Mary-Kate and Ashley on alternate filming sessions, production could continue smoothly without breaching regulations, while ensuring continuity for viewers.