5 behind-the-scenes secrets of 'Orange Is the New Black'

Though Orange is the New Black won our hearts with its unique storytelling and diverse characters, there was so much more that went behind the scenes to make the show a hit. Set in a women's prison, the show gave a fresh perspective on life behind bars. While we enjoyed the drama and humor, here are five interesting facts about this popular series.

#1 Real-life inspiration for characters Many characters in Orange Is the New Black also drew inspiration from real people in Piper Kerman's memoir. The book served as a base for character development, enabling the writers to craft authentic and relatable personalities. This real-life connection added a whole new dimension to the narrative and ensured that the viewers could relate to the stories being told.

#2 Filming location secrets The series was mostly filmed at Kaufman Astoria Studios in Queens, New York. But some exterior scenes were filmed at Rockland Children's Psychiatric Center in Orangeburg, New York. The location choice gave an authentic look to Litchfield Penitentiary's exterior scenes and helped keep the production moving.

#3 Cast diversity and inclusion efforts The show also garnered accolades for its diverse cast that represented different ethnicities and backgrounds. The casting directors made deliberate efforts to ensure representation across various demographics, mirroring real-world diversity within prison populations. It not only added depth to storytelling but also resonated with an audience that craved inclusive narratives.

#4 Unique approach to storytelling Orange is the New Black also used a non-linear storytelling technique by employing flashbacks to delve into each character's backstory. This way, we got to know so much more about the motivations and histories of these inmates, other than what they were doing in prison. It added so many layers of complexity that kept you hooked through multiple seasons.