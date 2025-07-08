5 facts about 'The Office' Scranton set you didn't know

The Office is the most popular mockumentary sitcom in history, thanks to its quirky characters and unusual setting. The Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin, where most of the magic happens, has many behind-the-scenes secrets that fans would love to know. From set design to filming techniques, here's looking at five interesting behind-the-scenes facts about The Office's Scranton branch set.

Authenticity Real-life inspiration for set design To make the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin feel both authentic and relatable, set designers visited actual offices. They closely observed and documented how cubicles were laid out, how they were decorated, and what the whole office felt to be in. This attention to detail in capturing real-life office life nuances added greatly to the show being comedic. You felt like you were in the office, too.

Camera work Filming techniques used on set Staying true to the mockumentary style, handheld cameras were used a lot on set. This helped in capturing dynamic shots and added to the feel of realism, like a documentary crew was following the employees around. Zooms and quick pans did contribute to capturing the spontaneous moments.

Props Insight Unique props in 'The Office' Many props seen in The Office were carefully chosen from thrift stores or custom-made for the series. Items like Dwight's bobblehead and Pam's paintings gave a personal touch that reflected each character's uniqueness. Not only did these distinctive props add depth to the characters, but they also became iconic symbols associated with them as the series progressed. They added to the show's relatability and charm.

Personal touches Cast members personalize their desks To make it more authentic, the cast members were asked to decorate their desks with stuff that reflected their characters's unique interests or quirks. This not only added a layer of realism to the scenes but also made it easier for the actors to connect with their roles. As they were surrounded by stuff of personal importance while filming, the performance became more real and engaging.