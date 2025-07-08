5 iconic roles that made Ryan Gosling a star

Ryan Gosling , the versatile actor, has played some of the most memorable characters in his career. The compelling performances by the actor have made him a critical darling and a favorite of fans. Here are five iconic roles that defined Gosling's career. From romantic dramas to intense thrillers, these roles show the depth and versatility Gosling brings to the screen.

Romantic drama 'The Notebook' - A romantic classic In The Notebook, Gosling portrays Noah Calhoun, a passionate young man who falls deeply in love with Allie Hamilton. Set in the 1940s, the film chronicles their tumultuous yet enduring romance. Gosling's portrayal of Noah captures the intensity and vulnerability of first love, making it one of his most beloved performances. The chemistry between him and co-star Rachel McAdams contributed significantly to the film's success.

Action thriller 'Drive' - A silent stuntman In Drive, Gosling plays an unnamed stunt driver who also works as a getaway driver. The character is stoic, but his precise driving is what makes him stand out. Though he has very little to say, Gosling manages to convey emotion through his expressions and body language. His performance lends depth to this action-packed thriller, making it all the more intense.

Musical romance 'La La Land' - A musical journey In La La Land, Gosling plays Sebastian Wilder, an aspiring jazz musician who dreams of opening his own club. The film delves into ambition and love in the heart of Los Angeles's artsy scene. With singing, dancing, and playing piano himself for the part, Gosling proves not only acting but also musical talents. His chemistry with Emma Stone was loved by fans around the globe.

Intense drama 'Blue Valentine' - A realistic love story Gosling gives a raw performance in Blue Valentine, where he plays Dean Pereira to Michelle Williams's Cindy Heller-Pereira. The film gives an honest portrayal of marriage over time- its joys along with struggles, and how relationships change under the weight of life's challenges without sugar-coating it or giving away the easy way out.