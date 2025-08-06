These 5 Rowan Atkinson films will have you in stitches

A master of physical comedy and expressive facial gestures, Rowan Atkinson has tickled our funny bones across the globe with his inimitable style. Known for his iconic roles in family comedies, Atkinson's performances have been nothing short of a revolution in the genre. No one can get you laughing without saying a word, like he can. Here are 5 favorite family comedies of Atkinson that still keep us laughing.

Classic comedy 'Mr. Bean' series Perhaps Atkinson's most famous work, the Mr. Bean series, highlights his knack for slapstick and visual gags. Since its early-nineties debut, the character of Mr. Bean and his childlike antics and misadventures have become a cultural icon. The universal appeal of the series comes from its minimal dialogue and physical comedy, rendering it accessible to audiences of diverse languages and cultures.

Spy spoof 'Johnny English' trilogy In the Johnny English trilogy, Atkinson portrays an inept British spy who is often seen caught up in the most hilarious situations while attempting to save the day. The films spoof classic spy movies with their over-the-top action sequences and comedic blunders. Despite Johnny English's incompetent secret agent skills, his determination and accidental victories make him an endearing character that audiences love.

Big screen adventure 'Bean: The Ultimate Disaster Movie' In Bean: The Ultimate Disaster Movie, Mr. Bean leaps from the television set to the movie theater as he arrives in America on a mission with an art gallery masterpiece. True to character, all hell breaks loose wherever he goes, thanks to misunderstandings and clumsiness. This film encapsulates everything Mr. Bean is all about, while adding new characters who bring depth to this hilarious adventure.

Ensemble comedy 'Rat Race' In Rat Race, Atkinson joins an ensemble cast in this madcap race across America for a cash prize hidden by eccentric casino owner Donald Sinclair (played by John Cleese). As Enrico Pollini—a narcoleptic Italian tourist—Atkinson delivers memorable moments through physical comedy amidst the chaos of different competitors looking to strike it rich under the craziest circumstances.