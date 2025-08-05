5 times Daniel Day-Lewis proved he's Hollywood's greatest chameleon

Daniel Day-Lewis is known for his transformative performances and dedication to his craft. Over the years, he has taken on a variety of roles that left a lasting impact on audiences as well as critics. Famous for his method acting, Day-Lewis immerses himself completely into each character, often going to great lengths to ensure authenticity. Here are five iconic roles that prove just that.

Drive 1 'My Left Foot' as Christy Brown In My Left Foot, Day-Lewis played Christy Brown, an Irishman born with cerebral palsy, who wrote and painted with his left foot. His performance was physically taxing and emotionally moving, resulting in an Academy Award for Best Actor. The role required him to stay in character even off-camera—a true testament to his dedication.

Drive 2 'There Will Be Blood' as Daniel Plainview In There Will Be Blood, Day-Lewis played Daniel Plainview, a ruthless oil prospector in early 20th-century America. His performance was intense and commanding, as he captured the ambition and moral complexities of the character. This performance won him another Academy Award for Best Actor, further cementing his reputation as one of the finest actors of his generation.

Drive 3 'Lincoln' as Abraham Lincoln Day-Lewis's portrayal of Abraham Lincoln in Steven Spielberg's Lincoln is one of the most authentic depictions of the former U.S. president. He studied Lincoln's voice and mannerisms to perfection for the authentic feel. His nuanced performance earned the legend yet another Academy Award for Best Actor, making history with three wins in this category.

Drive 4 'Gangs of New York' as Bill "The Butcher" Cutting In Martin Scorsese's Gangs of New York, Day-Lewis brought to life the character of Bill "The Butcher" Cutting, the charismatic yet brutal gang leader in nineteenth-century New York City. His portrayal was equally menacing and captivating, proving his unparalleled ability to dive deep into complex characters. Through his performance, Day-Lewis showcased such depth and intensity that it added layers to the film's narrative.