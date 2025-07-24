5 must-watch historical dramas directed by Ang Lee

Renowned filmmaker Ang Lee has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema with his illustrious historical dramas. Lee's films often deal with complex themes and intricate storytelling. Here are five of Lee's notable historical dramas, and what makes them unique. Each film offers a unique glimpse into history, culture, and human emotions, making them unforgettable cinematic masterpieces.

Martial arts epic 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is a martial arts epic set in 19th-century China. The 2000 film is celebrated for its breathtaking choreography and stunning cinematography. It follows two warriors who embark on a quest to retrieve a stolen sword while confronting their pasts. The movie received critical acclaim and won several awards for its artistic direction and compelling narrative.

Espionage thriller 'Lust, Caution' Set in World War II Shanghai, Lust, Caution is an espionage thriller. The movie revolves around a young woman who is part of a conspiracy to assassinate an intelligence agent serving the occupying forces. Famous for its searing performances and complex plot twists, Lust, Caution delves into issues of loyalty and betrayal, set in the beautiful Shanghai.

Suburban drama 'The Ice Storm' Set in 1970s America, The Ice Storm scrutinizes suburban life through the eyes of two families facing personal crises over Thanksgiving weekend. The film captures the era's social dynamics and personal struggles with utmost precision. With its stellar ensemble cast and poignant storytelling, The Ice Storm offers an insightful look into family relationships amidst societal changes.

Civil War saga 'Ride with the Devil' Set against the backdrop of the American Civil War, Ride with the Devil follows a group of guerrilla fighters navigating loyalty and survival challenges during turbulent times. The film provides an intimate portrayal of lesser-known aspects of history, while exploring themes such as friendship and identity amidst conflict.