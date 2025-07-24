5 timeless comedy gems directed by Mike Nichols

Celebrated director Mike Nichols has contributed immensely to the world of comedy films. Famous for his sharp wit and understanding of human nature, Nichols has directed several films that have left the audiences laughing and thinking. His ability to mix humor with insightful commentary on society is what makes his work stand out. Here are five notable comedy films directed by Nichols.

Drive 1 'The Graduate' - A timeless classic Released in 1967, The Graduate remains one of Nichols's most iconic films. The movie follows a recent college graduate who finds himself in an affair with an older woman, while being pursued by her daughter. The film is famous for its satirical take on societal expectations and the confusion of young adults stepping into adulthood. It was a critical and commercial hit, earning over $100 million at the box office.

Drive 2 'Catch-22' - War satire at its best In 1970, Nichols directed Catch-22, a film adaptation of Joseph Heller's novel. The film delves into the absurdities of life through the journey of a World War II bomber squadron. It emphasizes the paradoxical rules that rule life, creating humorous yet thought-provoking situations. While it received mixed reviews on release, it has gained repute for its clever narrative and strong performances since.

Drive 3 'Working Girl' - Climbing corporate ladders Released in 1988, Working Girl is another successful comedy from Nichols. The film follows the story of a secretary who takes an opportunity to climb up the corporate ladder when her boss is temporarily out of commission. The movie, with themes centered around ambition and gender dynamics in the workplace, resonated with audiences worldwide. It grossed over $100mn globally and earned several Academy Award nominations.

Drive 4 'Primary Colors' - political satire unveiled Bringing political satire to life, Nichols directed Primary Colors in 1998. Based on a novel inspired by real-life events, this film gives a humorous yet critical look at American politics in presidential campaigns. Through its engaging storyline and well-crafted characters, it gives the audience an insight into behind-the-scenes maneuvering within political circles, while delivering laughs along the way.