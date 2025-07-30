5 times Cameron Diaz stole the show onscreen

Hollywood superstar Cameron Diaz has given us some of the most iconic performances of all time. From her versatility to her charm, she has done it all with perfection. From comedy roles to drama, Diaz's filmography is a testament to her talent and adaptability. Here are five of her iconic roles that prove how wide-ranging her skills and contributions to the silver screen have been.

Breakthrough role 'The Mask' as Tina Carlyle In The Mask, Diaz made her film debut as Tina Carlyle, a sultry singer who becomes the love interest of Jim Carrey's character. Released in 1994, this role catapulted Diaz into stardom and showed off her ability to hold her own alongside established actors. Her performance was praised for its charm and confidence, setting the stage for a successful career in Hollywood.

Comedy classic 'There's Something About Mary' as Mary Jensen Diaz played Mary Jensen in the 1998 comedy hit There's Something About Mary. Her take on the titular character was as endearing as it was hilarious, which played a huge role in the film's success. The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing comedies of its time, raking in over $369 million worldwide. Diaz's performance cemented her place as a leading actor in comedy.

Dramatic turn 'Being John Malkovich' as Lotte Schwartz In Being John Malkovich, Diaz went more dramatic as Lotte Schwartz. The film allowed her to delve into layers of emotions and prove her versatility beyond comedy. Her metamorphosis into a completely unrecognizable character not only showed her willingness to take risks but also won her critical acclaim for the depth and authenticity of her performance.

Action star 'Charlie's Angels' as Natalie Cook Diaz also dived into action with gusto when she played Natalie Cook in Charlie's Angels. Released in 2000, the movie showcased another side of Diaz's versatility—her knack for pulling off high-octane scenes with humor and charm. The film was commercially successful, raking in over $264 million at box offices worldwide.