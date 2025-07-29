5 times Clive Owen was simply brilliant on screen

We all know Clive Owen is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. The intense actor has played some of the most memorable characters on-screen, and mind you, he makes it look so effortless. As the actor turns a year older, here are the five iconic roles played by him, which we think will always stay with us.

Drive 1 'Closer' - A complex character study In Closer, Owen, a dermatologist, finds himself caught in a tangled web of romantic relationships. The film explores the themes of love, betrayal, and human vulnerability. Owen's Larry is raw and compelling, and he nails his character's emotional complexity to the T. His stunning performance bagged him several nominations, establishing him as an actor who can pull off complex roles with ease.

Drive 2 'Children of Men' - A dystopian hero In Children of Men, Owen plays Theo Faron in a dystopian future where infertility has brought humanity to the brink of extinction. From the moment Theo sets out on a mission to save the last pregnant woman on Earth, Owen grips you with his performance, one that's packed with action and heart. His portrayal of hope and resilience in despair stays with you, making it one of his best roles.

Drive 3 'Inside Man' - A masterful negotiator In Inside Man, Owen plays Dalton Russell, an enigmatic bank robber, who orchestrates an elaborate heist. The film showcases his character's intelligence and strategic prowess as he engages in a battle of wits with law enforcement. Owen's performance is marked by charisma and intensity, contributing significantly to the film's suspenseful narrative and earning praise for its clever execution.

Drive 4 'The International' - An unyielding investigator In The International, Owen plays Louis Salinger, an Interpol agent determined to take down corruption in the world's most powerful financial institutions. The film traces Salinger's dogged pursuit of justice across countries. With this role, Owen depicts determination and moral integrity well, as he weaves through global conspiracies. His performance adds dimension to the thriller genre, highlighting ethical dilemmas faced by those battling systemic evil.