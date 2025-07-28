Hugh Laurie's career in 5 defining performances

From his career-defining role in House to his latest role in Avenue 5, Hugh Laurie, actor and musician extraordinaire, has made a mark on the entertainment industry with his myriad roles. With a razor-sharp wit and a voice like no other, Laurie has played characters that have stayed with you long after the show ended. From comedy to drama, here are five iconic roles that define Hugh Laurie's phenomenal television and film career.

Medical drama 'House' - The medical genius In the medical drama House, Hugh Laurie starred as Dr. Gregory House, a brilliant yet unconventional diagnostician. His nuanced portrayal of the complex character earned him critical acclaim and several awards. The show ran for eight seasons, with Laurie's performance captivating viewers with House's unique approach to cracking medical mysteries and his often abrasive personality.

Historical comedy 'Blackadder' - The comedic sidekick Hugh Laurie displayed his comic genius in the British series Blackadder. Portraying different characters in various seasons, he is best remembered as Prince George in Blackadder the Third. His skill of delivering humor through physical comedy and sharp dialogue made a large contribution to the show's success.

Espionage thriller 'The Night Manager' - A villainous turn In The Night Manager, Hugh Laurie played the role of Richard Roper, an arms dealer with a charming yet sinister demeanor. It was a departure from his previous work, as the role allowed him to explore darker themes within the context of an espionage thriller. However, Laurie really made the role his own and his performance was praised for the depth and complexity.

Family film 'Stuart Little' - The caring father In the family film series Stuart Little, Hugh Laurie starred as Mr. Frederick Little, George Little's father and Stuart's (an animated mouse) adoptive father. His warm portrayal added heart to this beloved children's story as he dealt with familial hurdles along with whimsical adventures with Stuart.