Jeremy Irons's 5 performances that stole the spotlight

Jeremy Irons, the versatile actor with his signature voice and persona, has given us some of the most unforgettable performances in his career. Over the decades, he has played a myriad of roles, from films to TV shows. Here are five iconic roles of his that define him as an actor. They all show his depth, nuance, and impact on audiences across the globe.

#1 'The Lion King' as Scar In the animated classic The Lion King, Irons voiced the villainous Scar. The actor's portrayal of the character is one of the most memorable Disney villains, thanks to his chilling voice work and charismatic delivery. The character's cunning nature and ambition were brought to life through Irons's performance, making Scar an unforgettable antagonist in the world of animation.

#2 'Reversal of Fortune' as Claus von Bulow Irons bagged an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Claus von Bulow in Reversal of Fortune. The movie is based on the true story of von Bulow's trial for attempted murder. Irons's performance was lauded for its complexity and subtlety, capturing the enigmatic side of von Bulow with precision. His performance greatly contributed to the film's critical acclaim.

#3 'Dead Ringers' as Beverly Mantle/Elliot Mantle In David Cronenberg's psychological thriller Dead Ringers, Irons took on the Herculean task of essaying twin gynecologists Beverly and Elliot Mantle. His dual act not only demonstrated his phenomenal talent but also showed how seamlessly he could switch between two personalities while retaining a believable connection. The role further established Irons as an actor who could pull off complex characters effortlessly.

#4 'The Mission' as Father Gabriel In The Mission, Irons played Father Gabriel, a Jesuit priest committed to saving indigenous people from colonial exploitation. His was a performance defined by quiet strength and compassion, summing up the moral dilemmas of missionaries of the time. The movie was critically acclaimed for its powerful storytelling and strong performances, with Irons delivering one of his best.