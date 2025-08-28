Next Article
Ranveer Singh debuts clean-shaven look at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made a stylish entrance at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration this week.
Deepika stepped forward first to offer prayers, while Ranveer caught everyone's eye with his fresh clean-shaven look—a big switch after prepping for his new film, Dhurandhar.
Meanwhile, mark your calendar for 'Dhurandhar' trailer
Fans loved their outfits: Deepika in a brown embellished kurta with her hair neatly tied up. The couple's vibe got plenty of love online.
Meanwhile, the Dhurandhar trailer—already over 53 million YouTube views—drops in theaters alongside Param Sundari on Friday.
Mark your calendars: Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar hits screens December 5, 2025.