5 iconic Naomi Watts roles that prove her star power

Versatile actor Naomi Watts has given us more than a few memorable performances over the decades. Known for her ability to play complex characters, she has mesmerized audiences around the globe. From psychological thrillers to tear-jerking dramas, the actor's roles are as diverse as they are impactful. Here are five iconic roles that have defined Watts's illustrious career in the film industry.

Psychological thriller 'Mulholland Drive' In Mulholland Drive, Watts stars as Betty Elms, an aspiring actor who gets caught in a shady Hollywood conspiracy. The film is famous for its complex storyline and surreal elements. Watts's performance was lauded by critics for how she portrayed the innocence and determination of her character while maneuvering through the film's complicated narrative.

Horror classic 'The Ring' Watts headlined the film that became a cultural phenomenon, The Ring. As Rachel Keller, a journalist investigating a cursed videotape, Watts brought so much tension and urgency to the screen. The success of the movie helped Watts cement her place in Hollywood as a leading actor and showed her ability to handle suspenseful material.

Emotional drama '21 Grams' In 21 Grams, Watts gives an emotionally charged performance as Cristina Peck, a woman grappling with loss and redemption. The film's non-linear storytelling delves into themes of grief and interconnected lives. Watts's portrayal earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, showcasing her talent for conveying deep emotional complexity.

Vulnerability 'King Kong' In Peter Jackson's remake of King Kong, Watts steps into the shoes of Ann Darrow. Caught in an epic adventure on Skull Island, the actor brings vulnerability and strength to the character. Her chemistry with both human co-stars and CGI creatures went a long way in making the movie the box office success it was.