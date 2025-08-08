These 5 roles prove Winona Ryder is a total icon

Winona Ryder has been one of the most prominent faces of Hollywood , thanks to her versatile acting prowess and memorable characters. Over the years, she's played a plethora of characters, all of which have left a mark on audiences' minds. From dramatic roles to quirky ones, Ryder's filmography is nothing short of a treasure. Here are five iconic roles that prove just that.

Quirky role 'Beetlejuice' as Lydia Deetz In Beetlejuice, Ryder portrayed the goth teen Lydia Deetz, who was keen on the supernatural. Her performance as Lydia was one of a kind and amazing, probably making it one of her most memorable roles. The character's eccentric style and personality struck a chord with audiences and contributed immensely to the film's cult status. Ryder's performance in the role established her as an actor who could add depth to unusual characters.

Romantic role 'Edward Scissorhands' as Kim Boggs In Edward Scissorhands, Ryder played Kim Boggs, an affectionate girl who develops a relationship with Edward, an artificially created man with scissors for hands. She brought warmth and compassion to the character, making an emotional bond with the audience. The chemistry between Ryder and Johnny Depp deepened the plot, making it one of Tim Burton's favorite movies.

Generation X icon 'Reality Bites' as Lelaina Pierce Ryder starred as Lelaina Pierce in Reality Bites, capturing the essence of Generation X struggles during the early 1990s. Ryder's portrayal of Lelaina—a recent college graduate navigating life—resonated with many young adults back then. The film became emblematic of its era, thanks in part to Ryder's authentic depiction of youthful uncertainty and ambition.

Classic literature adaptation 'Little Women' as Jo March In Little Women, Ryder played Jo March, a headstrong aspiring writer from Louisa May Alcott's classic novel adaptation by Gillian Armstrong (1994). Her performance received critical acclaim as well as an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. This was mostly because she embodied Jo's independent spirit while remaining true to character through the many hurdles women had to cross during Civil War America.