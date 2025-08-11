M. Night Shyamalan thrillers that will keep you guessing 

If anyone has perfected the art of storytelling, it's M. Night Shyamalan. The director is known for some of the most suspenseful thrillers, which keep the audience on the edge of their seat. His movies are a rollercoaster ride with unexpected twists and thought-provoking stories, making them a must-watch in the thriller genre. Here are five of his best suspense thrillers.

Drive 1 'The Sixth Sense': A psychological thriller The Sixth Sense remains one of Shyamalan's most critically acclaimed features, boasting of a psychological depth and a shocking twist ending. The 1999 film centers on a young boy who sees and talks to spirits, leading to an intense story of understanding. It was a critical and commercial success, grossing more than $670 million globally.

Drive 2 'Unbreakable': A superhero mystery Released in 2000, Unbreakable offers a refreshing perspective on the superhero genre by merging it with mystery. The plot follows an everyday man who learns he is superhuman after surviving a deadly accident. With its understated take on heroism and identity, the movie has become a cult classic over the years.

Drive 3 'Signs': An alien invasion story In 2002, Shyamalan ventured into science fiction territory with Signs. The alien invasion story unfolded against the setting of rural America and delved into themes of faith and family as the characters took on the challenge of mysterious crop circles appearing on their farm. Its tense atmosphere and stellar performances made the film a box office success.

Drive 4 'The Village': A tale of isolation Released in 2004, The Village explores themes of isolation and fear within a remote community surrounded by woods inhabited by mysterious creatures. It intricately unravels secrets about the society's true nature, captivating viewers with Shyamalan's storytelling prowess. The narrative invites the audience into a complex web of suspense, as it explores the human response to the unknown and the power of community myths.