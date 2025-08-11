Next Article
Tim Burton knew Jenna Ortega was perfect for 'Wednesday'
Tim Burton, the director behind Netflix's Wednesday, said he knew right away that Jenna Ortega was perfect for the role of Wednesday Addams.
He even compared her presence to Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice, sharing, "You just have Jenna stare at you, and you knew right away that was Wednesday."
Ortega's performance has played a huge part in the show's popularity.
Ortega has grown into a producer on the series
Burton has shifted from his usual meticulous movie style to a more flexible approach with TV, focusing on projects that genuinely interest him.
Meanwhile, Ortega has grown from feeling overwhelmed by fame to becoming a producer on the series—she now helps make decisions and is using this experience to build her skills in the industry.