Tim Burton knew Jenna Ortega was perfect for 'Wednesday' Entertainment Aug 11, 2025

Tim Burton, the director behind Netflix's Wednesday, said he knew right away that Jenna Ortega was perfect for the role of Wednesday Addams.

He even compared her presence to Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice, sharing, "You just have Jenna stare at you, and you knew right away that was Wednesday."

Ortega's performance has played a huge part in the show's popularity.