Deanne Panday thanks Shanoo as 'Saiyaara' crosses ₹300cr mark
Saiyaara, featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, just smashed past ₹300cr in India.
While fans are celebrating, Ahaan's mom Deanne Panday took a moment online to thank casting director Shanoo Sharma for believing in her son and shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from the film's success party.
Meanwhile, Talwar and Thaangjam have called out Sharma
Even with all the buzz, casting director Shanoo Sharma is facing criticism from actors Isha Talwar and Bijou Thaangjam.
Talwar opened up about an audition that left her confused and hurt her confidence, while Thaangjam described being asked to perform on the street—something he refused.
So while Saiyaara's team is celebrating big wins, there's still some debate about how those wins came together.