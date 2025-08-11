Deanne Panday thanks Shanoo as 'Saiyaara' crosses ₹300cr mark

Meanwhile, Talwar and Thaangjam have called out Sharma

Even with all the buzz, casting director Shanoo Sharma is facing criticism from actors Isha Talwar and Bijou Thaangjam.

Talwar opened up about an audition that left her confused and hurt her confidence, while Thaangjam described being asked to perform on the street—something he refused.

So while Saiyaara's team is celebrating big wins, there's still some debate about how those wins came together.