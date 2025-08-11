Anirudh reveals using ChatGPT to compose 'Coolie' album Entertainment Aug 11, 2025

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander hit a creative wall while working on the Coolie soundtrack, so he turned to ChatGPT for help.

He shared that after subscribing to the premium version, it gave him fresh ideas and helped him wrap up a tricky song.

The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth as an aging gold smuggler, is set for release on August 14.