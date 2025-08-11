Next Article
Anirudh reveals using ChatGPT to compose 'Coolie' album
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander hit a creative wall while working on the Coolie soundtrack, so he turned to ChatGPT for help.
He shared that after subscribing to the premium version, it gave him fresh ideas and helped him wrap up a tricky song.
The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth as an aging gold smuggler, is set for release on August 14.
AI helps Anirudh on 'Coolie' soundtrack
The Coolie album features eight songs, including "Chikitu Vibe," which Anirudh built using T Rajendhar's beats and some comedic touches inspired by Chandramukhi's Raa Raa.
His use of AI shows how technology is becoming part of music-making—sometimes even helping artists get past writer's block.