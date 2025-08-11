Next Article
ZEE5 Kannada's 'Shodha' promises a gripping thriller experience
ZEE5 Kannada is dropping a new thriller series, Shodha, on August 22.
Starring Pawan Kumar and Siri Ravikumar, this six-episode show comes from KRG Studios with Sunil Mysooru directing.
It promises a suspenseful ride that's perfect for binge-watching.
Release date and more about the show
Siri Ravikumar, known for Kavaludaari and Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, says she's thrilled to be part of what she calls a "layered, intense story."
With Suhas Navarathna writing the script and complex character arcs promised, Shodha is shaping up to be a must-watch for anyone into edge-of-your-seat thrillers—streaming only on ZEE5 from August 22.