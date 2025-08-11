Next Article
Satyadev-Venkatesh Maha's new film title reveal tomorrow
Satyadev is teaming up again with director Venkatesh Maha (of C/o Kancharapalem fame) for a new film, this time presented by Mahesh Babu.
Fans can catch the title and first-look poster drop on August 12 at 12:12 pm—so set your reminders!
Teaser poster has generated a lot of buzz
The teaser poster, showing a bejeweled hand and the phrase "Doubt is a Demon," has everyone talking.
Maha playfully told fans not to overthink it, while confirming Mahesh Babu's involvement online.
With Satyadev known for standout roles like Bluff Master and Maha's knack for unique stories, expectations are running high for something truly fresh.