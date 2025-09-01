5 Tamil films releasing in September
September is shaping up to be a big month for Tamil movie fans, with five new films lined up.
Things kick off on September 5 with Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by AR Murugadoss.
Also releasing on September 5 are Gandhi Kannadi featuring Bala and Namita Krishnamurthy, Varsha Bharath's Bad Girl, and Anushka Shetty's multilingual action film Ghaati—all bringing different flavors to the screen.
'Madharaasi,' 'Gandhi Kannadi,' and 'Bad Girl'
Madharaasi comes with music by Anirudh Ravichander and Rukmini Vasanth in the cast.
Gandhi Kannadi is helmed by Sherief with Balaji Sakthivel and Archana in key roles.
Bad Girl has already sparked conversation thanks to its bold teaser starring Anjali Sivaraman.
Ghaati stands out as it releases in five languages under Krish Jagarlamudi's direction.
And don't forget Kiss—dropping on September 19—with Kavin and Preethi Asrani leading the cast.