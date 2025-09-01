5 Tamil films releasing in September

'Madharaasi,' 'Gandhi Kannadi,' and 'Bad Girl'

Madharaasi comes with music by Anirudh Ravichander and Rukmini Vasanth in the cast.

Gandhi Kannadi is helmed by Sherief with Balaji Sakthivel and Archana in key roles.

Bad Girl has already sparked conversation thanks to its bold teaser starring Anjali Sivaraman.

Ghaati stands out as it releases in five languages under Krish Jagarlamudi's direction.

And don't forget Kiss—dropping on September 19—with Kavin and Preethi Asrani leading the cast.