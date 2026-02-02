68th Grammy Awards: Major wins in pop, rap, R&B, more
The 68th Grammy Awards just wrapped up on February 1, 2026, and it was packed with energy—think live sets from Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Lady Gaga.
Olivia Dean scored Best New Artist (beating out KATSEYE and The Marias), while Kendrick Lamar's GNX took home Best Rap Album.
Lady Gaga's Mayhem grabbed Best Pop Vocal Album, and Laufey's A Matter Of Time won for Traditional Pop.
Other major winners of the night
Leon Thomas picked up Best R&B Album for MUTT.
FKA Twigs was recognized in Dance/Electronic for EUSEXUA, and Bad Bunny snagged Musica Urbana with DeBI TiRAR MaS FOToS.
Rock fans saw Turnstile's NEVER ENOUGH take the top spot over heavyweights like Deftones and Linkin Park.
Plus, Jelly Roll (Contemporary Country), Natalia Lafourcade (Latin Pop), and Amy Allen (Songwriter of the Year) all had their moments to shine.
If you want to know which artists are shaping music right now—or just need new tracks for your playlist—these wins highlight who's making waves across pop, rap, rock, R&B and more.