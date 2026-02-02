68th Grammy Awards: Major wins in pop, rap, R&B, more

Other major winners of the night

Leon Thomas picked up Best R&B Album for MUTT.

FKA Twigs was recognized in Dance/Electronic for EUSEXUA, and Bad Bunny snagged Musica Urbana with DeBI TiRAR MaS FOToS.

Rock fans saw Turnstile's NEVER ENOUGH take the top spot over heavyweights like Deftones and Linkin Park.

Plus, Jelly Roll (Contemporary Country), Natalia Lafourcade (Latin Pop), and Amy Allen (Songwriter of the Year) all had their moments to shine.