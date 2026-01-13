73 booked for online harassment of actor Anasuya Bharadwaj Entertainment Jan 13, 2026

Cyberabad Police have filed a case against 73 people—including several Telugu news anchors and journalists—for allegedly harassing actor Anasuya Bharadwaj online.

The abuse began after she responded to comments about women's clothing in December 2025, leading to threats against her family and the spread of AI-generated fake images across platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and X.