Naga Chaitanya calls Sobhita Dhulipala's 'Cheekatilo' performance "intriguing"

What's Cheekatilo about?

Dhulipala plays Sandhya, a criminology grad and true-crime podcaster who digs into a string of murders tied to an infamous serial killer.

Expect plenty of suspense and twists as she chases the truth through Hyderabad's dark side.

The film is directed by Sharan Kopishetty and features an ensemble cast including Viswadev Rachakonda, Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, and Vadlamani Srinivas.