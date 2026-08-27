'9 to 5' cast pause in Worthing for Parton tribute
Entertainment
Before their show in Worthing, the 9 to 5 musical cast paused to honor Dolly Parton, who died at 80.
Karla Tracey, playing Doralee Rhodes, a role made famous by Parton, shared a moving message about Dolly's "extraordinary talent, creativity, and spirit," making for an emotional moment.
Jepson praises Tracey and confirms tour
Director Paul Jepson said the tribute came together quickly because of how much Dolly meant to the production. He praised Tracey for connecting with both the character and audience.
Even though Parton wrote all the music and lyrics for this tour (which kicked off in July), she never got to see this version, but Jepson confirmed that the tour will keep going as planned.