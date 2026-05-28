Tribeca X to honor A$AP Rocky with special award

Tribeca X will honor rapper A$AP Rocky with the first-ever Tribeca X Filmmaker of the Year Award, confirmed ﻿Variety. This award recognizes his contributions to music, fashion, design, film, and brand storytelling. The ceremony will be a part of Tribeca X on June 8-9 at Spring Studios during the Tribeca Festival's 25th edition.

Award significance 'A$AP Rocky represents the kind of genre-defying visionary...' Rebecca Glashow, CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, said in a statement, "Tribeca X was built to celebrate the creators reshaping modern storytelling." "Today's cultural landscape is being defined by artists and entrepreneurs who push creative boundaries across mediums and industries." "A$AP Rocky represents the kind of genre-defying visionary the inaugural Tribeca X Filmmaker of the Year Award was created to honor."

Event details About Tribeca X 2026 Tribeca X is an initiative of the Tribeca Festival that celebrates brand-supported storytelling. The 2026 edition will focus on how brands and entertainment leaders are creating new models for storytelling. The event will feature discussions with celebrities like Cedric the Entertainer, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, chef Claire Saffitz, and David and Finn Droga, among others.

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