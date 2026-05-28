Tribeca X to honor A$AP Rocky with special award
What's the story
Tribeca X will honor rapper A$AP Rocky with the first-ever Tribeca X Filmmaker of the Year Award, confirmed Variety. This award recognizes his contributions to music, fashion, design, film, and brand storytelling. The ceremony will be a part of Tribeca X on June 8-9 at Spring Studios during the Tribeca Festival's 25th edition.
Award significance
'A$AP Rocky represents the kind of genre-defying visionary...'
Rebecca Glashow, CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, said in a statement, "Tribeca X was built to celebrate the creators reshaping modern storytelling." "Today's cultural landscape is being defined by artists and entrepreneurs who push creative boundaries across mediums and industries." "A$AP Rocky represents the kind of genre-defying visionary the inaugural Tribeca X Filmmaker of the Year Award was created to honor."
Event details
About Tribeca X 2026
Tribeca X is an initiative of the Tribeca Festival that celebrates brand-supported storytelling. The 2026 edition will focus on how brands and entertainment leaders are creating new models for storytelling. The event will feature discussions with celebrities like Cedric the Entertainer, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, chef Claire Saffitz, and David and Finn Droga, among others.
Award details
Official selections for Tribeca X awards announced
Tribeca X has also announced the official selections for its awards, which honor work in six categories: Feature Film, Episodic Series, Short Film, Content Creator/Influencer Collaboration, Commercial Spot, and Audio/Podcast. This year's selections include brands such as Accenture, Adobe, Amazon, Arc'teryx, and Beats, among others. Passes for the two-day Tribeca X summit are available at TribecaFilm.com.