A. Deverakonda reposts praise defending V. Deverakonda after 'Ranabaali' backlash
Anand Deverakonda is standing up for his brother Vijay after their film Ranabaali got a mixed response and some social media heat, especially following Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's appearance on Koffee With Karan.
Anand reposted South Casette's claim that "Ranabaali slaps the negativity in the face, emerges as a profitable blockbuster, and wins something far more valuable than box-office numbers, immense respect," and showed support for the team.
'Ranabaali' nets 54.25cr India 75.25cr worldwide
Despite early doubts and tough competition from Jailer 2, Ranabaali pulled in ₹54.25 crore in India and ₹75.25 crore worldwide, with its ₹120 crore budget.
Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers called it a "superhit," pointing out that it broke even in most places, as it has also reportedly secured a strong OTT and satellite deal before its release.
The film's success highlights the Deverakonda brothers' ability to draw crowds, even when opinions are split.