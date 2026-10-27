A. Deverakonda reposts praise defending V. Deverakonda after 'Ranabaali' backlash

Anand Deverakonda is standing up for his brother Vijay after their film Ranabaali got a mixed response and some social media heat, especially following Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's appearance on Koffee With Karan.

Anand reposted South Casette's claim that "Ranabaali slaps the negativity in the face, emerges as a profitable blockbuster, and wins something far more valuable than box-office numbers, immense respect," and showed support for the team.