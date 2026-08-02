Varun Sharma-Aparshakti's 'Side Heroes' to release on Friendship Day 2027
What's the story
Actor Varun Sharma has shared an exciting update about his upcoming film, Side Heroes. The movie is set to release on Friendship Day 2027. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, he described the film as "not just a hilarious friendship film," but one that also delves into important aspects of life. He also compared it to the iconic Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011).
Film details
Film set in rural India
Sharma said, "Side Heroes is not just a hilarious friendship film. It's like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara...it makes us realize what truly matters in life, success, and views happiness with a fresh lens."
The film is set in rural India and tells the story of three childhood friends who reunite after 15 years.
Cast
New face to star in the film
Side Heroes is produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mahaveer Jain, and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Apart from Sharma, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.
A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama reported that a new face has been cast as the female lead in this coming-of-age friendship drama.
The project was announced in August 2025.