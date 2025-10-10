'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' gets premiere date

What to expect from the show?

This time, the story follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), a hedge knight chasing his big break, and Prince Aegon Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell) as they set out for Ashford.

Even though others underestimate them, their partnership could shape Westeros's future.

The show promises a slightly lighter vibe than previous spinoffs, but you'll still get epic battles and fire-breathing monsters.