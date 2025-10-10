Next Article
'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' gets premiere date
Entertainment
HBO just announced that its next Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of Seven Kingdoms, is landing on January 18, 2026.
The six-episode series is based on George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg and takes place decades before the main GoT story, so expect a fresh look at Westeros.
What to expect from the show?
This time, the story follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), a hedge knight chasing his big break, and Prince Aegon Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell) as they set out for Ashford.
Even though others underestimate them, their partnership could shape Westeros's future.
The show promises a slightly lighter vibe than previous spinoffs, but you'll still get epic battles and fire-breathing monsters.