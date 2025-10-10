Box office: 'Jolly LLB 3' nears ₹110 crore

The movie opened big—₹74 crore in week one—and has now earned ₹109.8 crore in India by October 8. Globally, it's pulled in ₹158.4 crore (including ₹29.25 crore overseas). While daily earnings have slowed to ₹40 lakh by day 20, "Jolly LLB 3" outperformed Akshay Kumar's other 2025 releases but didn't quite top recent courtroom hits like "Sitaare Zameen Par."

Why you should watch the film in theaters

If you're into witty legal battles and enjoy seeing Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi share screen space, this one's for you.

Even with tough competition from new releases like "Kantara: Chapter 1," "Jolly LLB 3" kept audiences coming back—so if you want a fun courtroom ride before its run ends, now's your chance!