AR Rahman bags prestigious Golden Plate Award
What's the story
AR Rahman has added another major achievement to his illustrious career. The celebrated composer received the prestigious Golden Plate Award at the American Academy of Achievement's 56th International Achievement Summit. Filmmaker Peter Jackson presented him with the honor at the Mellon Auditorium. The award recognizes individuals whose contributions have left a lasting impact in their fields.
Acceptance speech
'It wouldn't have been possible without the people of India...'
Upon receiving the award, Rahman said, "I am truly humbled to receive this honour." "It wouldn't have been possible without the people of India, the inspiration I've drawn from the country, the directors and creative partners I've had the privilege of working with, and the fans who have supported me throughout the years and inspired me to keep pushing myself."
Career highlights
'This recognition is deeply meaningful to me...'
The composer further added, "This recognition is deeply meaningful to me. It's not just an honor, it's also a reminder to strive for more and keep growing." "I'm humbled and proud to represent India in this way." Rahman, an Academy Award-winning composer, producer, and philanthropist, has worked across films, concerts, and theater in several languages worldwide. His recent projects include the soundtracks for Peddi and Main Vaapas Aaunga.
Award details
Previous recipients of the Golden Plate Award
The Golden Plate Award is a symbol of excellence and has been awarded to many notable personalities in the past. Some of the previous recipients include Haruki Murakami, Francis Ford Coppola, Dame Julie Andrews, Chuck Jones, Maya Angelou, Samuel L. Jackson, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Michael J. Fox, and Andre Agassi. The American Academy of Achievement is a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit organization that honors outstanding achievement across various fields.