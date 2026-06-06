'Main Vaapas Aaunga' is set to release on June 12

Rahman to pay musical tribute to BSF at Attari Border

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:17 pm Jun 06, 202602:17 pm

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Acclaimed composer A.R. Rahman will perform at the Attari Border on Sunday, June 7, as part of a special event titled Jai Ho - A Tribute to the Bravehearts. The initiative is a tribute to the men and women of the Border Security Force (BSF) and is part of the promotions for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga. The performance will take place during the Parade Ceremony at JCP Stadium from 4:30pm to 5:30pm.