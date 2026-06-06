Rahman to pay musical tribute to BSF at Attari Border
What's the story
Acclaimed composer A.R. Rahman will perform at the Attari Border on Sunday, June 7, as part of a special event titled Jai Ho - A Tribute to the Bravehearts. The initiative is a tribute to the men and women of the Border Security Force (BSF) and is part of the promotions for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga. The performance will take place during the Parade Ceremony at JCP Stadium from 4:30pm to 5:30pm.
Event participants
Imtiaz, Vedang, and other team members to attend
Ali and actor Vedang Raina, who stars in Main Vaapas Aaunga, will also be present at the event. Several singers connected to the film's music, such as Mohit Chauhan, Pooja Tiwari, and Nargis, will also participate. Representatives from the film's production partners, Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, are also expected to attend.
About
About 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'
Directed by Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga revolves around a young couple in undivided India who are separated by the turmoil of Partition. The film stars Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah, and Diljit Dosanjh. Alongside Ali, the film is written by Nayanika Mahtani and Irshad Kamil. It will release on June 12.