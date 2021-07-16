FIR against T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar in alleged rape case

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 02:05 pm

Bhushan Kumar is accused of allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman

An FIR has been filed against popular Bollywood producer and the chairman and managing director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, in an alleged rape case. A 30-year-old woman accused him of sexually assaulting her on the pretext of giving her a job in his company for an upcoming project. The police made no arrests yet, however, an investigation is in progress. Here are more details.

Quote

Case registered under IPC Section 376 against Kumar

The case has been registered at DN Nagar police station in Mumbai. A police source confirmed the news to ANI, saying, "Case registered u/s 376 IPC against Bhushan Kumar, managing director, T-Series, at DN Nagar Police station on allegations of rape with a 30-year-old woman on the pretext of engaging her for a project at the company. Probe underway, no arrests made till now."

#MeToo

Kumar was accused earlier in 2018, 2019

Kumar has earlier been accused twice of asking for sexual favors in return for work. In 2018, a tweet by an anonymous user, under the #MeToo movement, accused "T-Series Head Honcho" of misusing his powers to harass her and allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone. Next year, another victim filed a complaint against Kumar, but later, she withdrew it.

Quote

This was the victim's response on withdrawing complaint in 2019

However, the victim, who filed the complaint in 2019, later stated she registered it out of frustration. "These allegations are malicious and I had no such intentions to malign his reputation and shall not make any false statement against him in the future," she added.

Response

Kumar had denied the allegations, wife defended him too

Speaking about the 2018 allegations, Kumar had denied any wrongdoing and said they were meant to ruin his reputation. "I am appalled and anguished to know that my name has been dragged in this #MeToo by some anonymous person(s)," he had said. His wife Divya Khosla Kumar also had defended him and said "it's sad that some people have started misusing" the #MeToo movement.

Information

Recent rape case: Kumar has not responded yet

Back to today's case, the Mumbai Police will reportedly record Kumar's statement soon. However, the producer has not responded to this matter yet. Recently, television actors Pracheen Chauhan and Pearl V Puri were also accused of alleged sexual harassment. While Chauhan got his bail on the same day when the case was registered, Puri spent a fortnight in judicial custody before getting bail.