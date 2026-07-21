'Toxic': Yash, Tara Sutaria lead intoxicating track, 'Madhosh' 

Produced by Monster Mind Creations, KVN Productions, and Zee Music Company, the Toxic track offers a different perspective on the relationship between Raya and Rebecca.

While Tabaahi (featuring Kiara Advani) celebrated the thrill of romance, Madhosh delves into the tenderness and unexpressed emotions within their bond.

The lyrics have been penned by celebrated writers across languages, including Nizami and Syed Murad Gilani (Hindi), Pramod Maravanthe (Kannada), RamaJogaiah Sastry (Telugu), Vignesh Shivan (Tamil), and Rajeev Govindan (Malayalam).