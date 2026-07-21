'Toxic': Yash, Tara Sutaria lead intoxicating track, 'Madhosh'
What's the story
The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have released the second song, Madhosh, featuring Yash and Tara Sutaria. The romantic track dives deeper into the relationship between their characters, Raya and Rebecca. It was composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Arslan Nizami, and Faheem Abdullah and sung by Siddharth Basrur.
Song's essence
The song has been penned across multiple languages
Produced by Monster Mind Creations, KVN Productions, and Zee Music Company, the Toxic track offers a different perspective on the relationship between Raya and Rebecca.
While Tabaahi (featuring Kiara Advani) celebrated the thrill of romance, Madhosh delves into the tenderness and unexpressed emotions within their bond.
The lyrics have been penned by celebrated writers across languages, including Nizami and Syed Murad Gilani (Hindi), Pramod Maravanthe (Kannada), RamaJogaiah Sastry (Telugu), Vignesh Shivan (Tamil), and Rajeev Govindan (Malayalam).
Composer's insight
This is what Bagchi said about the track
Speaking about the track, Bagchi said, "Madhosh is incredibly close to our hearts since Arslan, Faheem and I have come together once again, and it's even more special because it's for a film as massive as Toxic."
"The track beautifully captures the emotional journey of Raya and Rebecca's characters, expressing love, longing, and the playful nuances of romance. We hope audiences connect with its heartfelt emotions as much as we enjoyed creating it."
Singer's perspective
Basrur also opened up about the song
Playback singer Basrur also shared his thoughts on the song.
He said, "Madhosh isn't just about heartbreak, it's about everything that's left unsaid between two people."
"There's longing and vulnerability running through the song, and I wanted the vocals to reflect that honesty rather than just the pain. It's emotional, but it also has a certain intensity that keeps building, which is what makes it such a special track for me."
Film details
Everything to know about 'Toxic'
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, who also co-wrote the film with Yash, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. Both Nayanthara and Advani feature for a few seconds in the Madhosh music video.
The film was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be released in dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, among other languages.
It is set to hit theaters on August 26.