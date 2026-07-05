Paul McCartney performed this Beatles classic at Taylor-Travis wedding

Relationship journey

A look at the couple's whirlwind romance

Swift and Kelce's love story began when the NFL star attempted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number at one of her Eras Tour concerts in July 2023. Despite failing to make the connection, Kelce publicly expressed his interest in Swift on his New Heights podcast later that month. The couple started dating soon after, thanks to a little help from Swift's mom, Andrea.