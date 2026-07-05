Paul McCartney performed this Beatles classic at Taylor-Travis wedding
What's the story
Pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce exchanged vows on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The ceremony was a grand affair with the venue transformed into a forest-like setting, complete with ferns and trees. "It looked like a forest," an insider told PEOPLE. The couple also provided embroidered handkerchiefs for guests to wipe away any tears of joy during the event. Read on for more exciting details about the ceremony.
Wedding details
Guests were treated to performances by A-list musicians
The couple reportedly read their vows from gold books, each lasting about 20 minutes. "Taylor walked down the aisle to a stage where they said 'I do,'" the source added. After the ceremony, guests were invited into a reception room by Swift's mother, Andrea Swift. The reception featured performances by Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks, among other A-list performers. McCartney reportedly performed the Beatles's popular hit, I Want to Hold Your Hand.
Wedding attire
The couple's wedding attire was designed by Christian Dior
The couple's wedding attire was designed by Christian Dior Haute Couture. Swift's brother Austin served as her Man of Honor, while Kelce's brother Jason was his Best Man. The ceremony was officiated by their friend Adam Sandler. Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Sabrina Carpenter, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Bradley Cooper, and Dakota Johnson, among others, attended the festivities.
Engagement details
Swift and Kelce's engagement details
The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on August 26, 2025. Kelce proposed with an old-mine brilliant-cut diamond engagement ring designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. Swift revealed on The Graham Norton Show that the proposal was a surprise, with Kelce strategically placing a wall of hedges in his garden where her tour photographer was hiding to capture the moment.
Relationship journey
A look at the couple's whirlwind romance
Swift and Kelce's love story began when the NFL star attempted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number at one of her Eras Tour concerts in July 2023. Despite failing to make the connection, Kelce publicly expressed his interest in Swift on his New Heights podcast later that month. The couple started dating soon after, thanks to a little help from Swift's mom, Andrea.