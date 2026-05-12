NYT's 'Wordle' is getting its own TV game show

The New York Times is turning its popular word puzzle game, Wordle, into a television game show on NBC. The announcement was made by Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, who will host the show, and Jimmy Fallon , who will both be production partners for the project. The show has been in development for two-and-a-half years and will start airing next year.

Production team Guthrie and Fallon announced the show during 'Today' broadcast Guthrie and Fallon revealed the news during a recent broadcast of Today. The game show is said to be "fast-paced" and a "great family game," which is different from the mobile version that requires long periods of thought as players work through possible choices.

Strategic shift First time NYT has partnered with a TV network This is the first time The New York Times has partnered with a television network for an entertainment show. The move is part of the media company's strategy to build a sustainable digital subscription business amid declining print revenue. Wordle was launched in October 2021 by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle and was acquired by NYT in January 2022 for its growing games business.

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