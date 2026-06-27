A24 defends partnership with DeepMind as necessary evil for artists
Entertainment
A24 is getting heat for working with Google's DeepMind on generative AI, especially since the studio has spoken out against AI in Hollywood before.
Responding to the criticism, A24's representative Sophia Shin said they want artists to have more control over how AI is used in creative work, calling the partnership a necessary evil to help shape where things go next.
'Civil War' posters and 'Heretic' denial
A24's relationship with AI has been all over the place: in 2024 they caught flak for using AI to make posters for Civil War, but then promised their horror film Heretic had zero AI involved.
This back-and-forth has left fans confused and skeptical about where A24 really stands, especially after filmmaker Kane Parsons called AI "cultural and economic rot."