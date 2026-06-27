A24 defends partnership with DeepMind as necessary evil for artists Entertainment Jun 27, 2026

A24 is getting heat for working with Google's DeepMind on generative AI, especially since the studio has spoken out against AI in Hollywood before.

Responding to the criticism, A24's representative Sophia Shin said they want artists to have more control over how AI is used in creative work, calling the partnership a necessary evil to help shape where things go next.