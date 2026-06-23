A24 signs $75 million DeepMind deal, fans fear artist-first drift

Parsons criticizes A24 AI storyboards

Even though A24 says these AI tools will help (not replace) human creativity, fans aren't convinced.

The studio's work on AI-generated storyboards has sparked more criticism, especially after director Kane Parsons called using AI in art "creatively, I get no enjoyment from using those tools" and "a symptom of a broader cultural and economic rot."

This deal follows Disney's failed AI partnership with OpenAI in 2025, which ended when OpenAI shut down its Sora tool in March 2026, adding to worries about Hollywood's growing reliance on tech over talent.