A24 signs $75 million DeepMind deal, fans fear artist-first drift
A24, the indie film studio known for its creative vibe, just signed a $75 million partnership with Google's DeepMind to build new AI tools for making and distributing movies.
Fans are pretty upset, feeling like A24 is drifting away from its artist-first roots.
Parsons criticizes A24 AI storyboards
Even though A24 says these AI tools will help (not replace) human creativity, fans aren't convinced.
The studio's work on AI-generated storyboards has sparked more criticism, especially after director Kane Parsons called using AI in art "creatively, I get no enjoyment from using those tools" and "a symptom of a broader cultural and economic rot."
This deal follows Disney's failed AI partnership with OpenAI in 2025, which ended when OpenAI shut down its Sora tool in March 2026, adding to worries about Hollywood's growing reliance on tech over talent.