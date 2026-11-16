A24's 'You Can See Everything' overtakes 'Everest' in North America
You Can See Everything has officially overtaken Everest as the second-highest-grossing documentary ever in North America.
The A24 film pulled in $89 million domestically by its fifth weekend, edging past Everest's lifetime total of $87.2 million.
Even after dropping 628 theaters last Friday, it still brought in $5.5 million over the weekend with only a modest dip from the week before.
'You Can See Everything' $90.4 million worldwide
Globally, the documentary has reached $90.4 million so far, including $1.4 million from international fans.
With momentum like this, it's expected to cross the $90 million domestic mark soon and is eyeing a domestic milestone of $100 million before leaving theaters, a big moment for documentaries and proof that great storytelling still packs theaters.