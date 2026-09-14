'Aadarsha Kutumbam - AK47' teaser shows Daggubati turning action hero
Entertainment
The teaser for Aadarsha Kutumbam - AK47 just dropped, giving us a peek at Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty as a couple struggling with money.
Things look up when they move into a fancy new house, but their fresh start quickly turns intense: Daggubati's character goes from family guy to action hero when unexpected challenges hit.
Srinivas directs 'Aadarsha Kutumbam - AK47'
Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie also features Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, and Rao Ramesh.
Thaman S is on music, Ravi K Chandran handles cinematography, and editing is by Navin Nooli.
Produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations, it lands in theaters October 2.